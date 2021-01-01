From sherri hill

Sherri Hill - 52543 Lace Bateau Mikado Mermaid Dress

$450.00
In stock
Description

Look lovely in this timeless dress by Sherri Hill 52543. This mikado piece glams in a bateau neckline with lace cap sleeves. The fitted bodice is styled with a back cutout while the skirt forms a mermaid silhouette with a sweep train finish. This posh party gown by Sherri Hill puts you in the spotlight. Model is wearing Blush color. Style: sher_52543 Details: Mikado Lace cap sleeves Sweetheart lining Back cutout Mermaid skirt Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

