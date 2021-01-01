Full 525 Thread Count Cotton Rich Down Alternative Mattress Pad

The 525 Thread Count Cotton Rich Down Alternative Mattress Pad provides a luxurious addition to your bed. This mattress pad features a cross weave windowpane design to create an incredibly soft look and feel. The mattress pad is also wrinkle resistant and stuffed with hypoallergenic down alternative filling to give you pampered comfort, for a restful night’s sleep. Machine washable for easy care, this mattress pad also has an antimicrobial treatment on fabric for health and wellness - kills and prevents bacteria buildup, helps reduce odors, and enhances hygiene. Size: Full.