Sherri Hill - 52459 Beaded Long Sleeve Fitted High Slit Dress

Don a spectacular style that communicates class in this Sherri Hill 52459 creation. Festooned with a spectacle of beaded foliage motif this stunner shows a bateau neckline with long ornate sleeves. Defined with a plunging v-open back on a cropped top the sheath skirt dazzles as it opens with a high slit and ends with a train. Look like a stellar being in this Sherri Hill masterpiece. Models are wearing the Nude/Coral Periwinkle/Pink Light Gold Black and Nude/Aqua colors. Style: sher_52459 Details: Two-Piece Beaded Long Sleeves Low V-Open Back Hanging Tassels High Slit Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.