Sherri Hill - 52400 Beaded Lace Strapless A-line Dress

Be the lady of the night in this dress by Sherri Hill 52400. This cocktail dress graces a strapless straight across neckline ornate with beaded lace. The fitted bodice gives way to a high low A-line skirt. This Sherri Hill is sure to make you the darling of the party! Model is wearing Red color. Style: sher_52400 Details: Strapless Beaded lace Fitted bodice Scalloped high low hemline A-line skirt Length: High Low Neckline: Straight Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.