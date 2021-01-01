Sherri Hill - 52263 Embroidered Velvet Bodice A Line Short Dress

Sparkle on the dancefloor as you sway with flair in this Sherri Hill 52263 creation. Crafted with a rich velvet bodice and a blend of embroidered florals and gems this fancy piece reveals a halter neckline and a teardrop cutout at the back. Crowned with floral accents around the waist the A-line skirt is sewn in with shimmering sequins that ends at a short hemline. Look and feel like a million bucks in this Sherri Hill masterpiece. Models are wearing the Blush/Multi Light Blue/Multi and Wine/Multi colors. Style: sher_52263 Details: Sleeveless Floral Embroidery Beaded Velvet Bodice Teardrop Cutout Back Back Zipper Closure Sequined Tulle Skirt Short Hem Length: Short Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.