Kichler 52091 Tanis 5 Light 48" Wide Linear Chandelier Auburn Stained Finish Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kichler 52091 Tanis 5 Light 48" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesWe love the fun spin that Tanis brings to simple geometric shapesFaux wood creates a gorgeous base while brilliant finishes add a touch of shineAdd the bulbs of your choice to create a look and lighting effect that works for your spaceConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(5) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes 36" of total downrodsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 11-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 49"Width: 48"Depth: 11"Wire Length: 108"Canopy Width: 18-1/2"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 375 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Auburn Stained Finish