From kichler
Kichler 52073 Birkleigh 12" Wide Single Pendant with Fabric Shade Classic Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 52073 Birkleigh 12" Wide Single Pendant with Fabric Shade FeaturesThe Birkleigh pendant with etched glass features a simple geometric overlay pattern adds dimension and visual interestA perfect addition in several aesthetic environments, including traditional and modernConstructed from steelIncludes a fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes 36" of total downrodsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 18-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 56"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Wire Length: 73"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Classic Gold