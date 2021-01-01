Hudson Valley Lighting 5202 Jefferson 2 Light 21" Tall Wall Sconce Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up Lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting 5202 Jefferson 2 Light 21" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with fabric tapered shades(2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 21-1/4"Width: 12-1/4"Extension: 8-3/4"Product Weight: 6 lbsShade Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Diameter: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Up Lighting Polished Nickel