Capital Lighting 520141OB West Port 4 Light 12" Wide Cage Chandelier Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Capital Lighting 520141OB West Port 4 Light 12" Wide Cage Chandelier FeaturesDesigned in Atlanta Steel constructionChain suspended designRequires (4) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14-1/4"Width: 12"Product Weight: 10.0 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 240 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Old Bronze