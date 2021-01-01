Elegant Lighting 5200D4 Constellation Single Light 5" Wide LED Suspension Mini Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elegant Lighting 5200D4 Constellation Single Light 5" Wide LED Suspension Mini Pendant FeaturesMetal constructionIncludes patterned glass shadesIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedCapable of being dimmed (suggested for use with an ELV dimmer) ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8-13/16"Minimum Height: 16"Maximum Hanging Height: 69"Width: 4-3/4"Depth: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 3.6 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 60"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 2-3/8"Shade Depth: 2-3/8"Canopy Height: 13/16"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 3.5 watts Chrome