5200 Blender, Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz. Container, Red, DAA

Best Quality Guranteed. Large Batches - The size and shape of the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you're in complete control The power and precision of our patented designs are able to pulverize every recipe ingredient, including the tiniest seeds The blades in the container reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes