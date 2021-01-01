From design house
Design House 519819 Kimball 1 Light Dimmable Pendant in Galvanized Finish Galvanized Indoor Lighting Pendants
Design House 519819 Kimball 1 Light Dimmable Pendant in Galvanized Finish Features:Designed to cast light in a downward directionPewter-colored steel warehouse shadeCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbs10 year limited warrantyLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 6.16" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Minimum Height: 16.5"Maximum Height: 46.46" (including chain / down rods)Width: 9.05" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 9.05"Canopy Height: 1.18"Canopy Width: 5.51"Canopy Width: 5.51"Canopy Length: 5.51Shade Height: 3.01"Shade Width: 9.05"Shade Diameter: 9.05"Shade Length: 9.05"Shade Material: SteelElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120vBulb Shape: A19Dimmable: YesWire Length: 42"Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Galvanized