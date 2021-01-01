Little Giant 518020 1-EAYS 2.8 GPM 1/125 HP Submersible Parts Washer Pump with out Plug Black Pumps Utility Pumps Submersible

Little Giant 518020 1-EAYS 2.8 GPM, 1/125 HP Submersible Parts Washer Pump with out Plug Product Features: 1-EAYS submersible parts washer pump for unheated metal parts cleaning solvent (UL-PJQU) 1/125 HP epoxy encapsulated direct drive motor designed for continuous duty, submersible use only Features a cast aluminum/polyester housing, nylon volute and screen, viton shaft seal and 3/8" conduit fitting UR and C-CSA Listed Features a 1 year residential warranty Product Specifications: Capacity: 170 GPH @ 1' Shut Off: 7' Liquid temperature: Up to 120 degrees F Discharge: 1/4" MNPT Cord Length: 6' without plug Submersible Black