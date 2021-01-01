From currey and company
Currey and Company 5172 Serpa 2 Light Double Wall Sconce French Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Currey and Company 5172 Serpa 2 Light Double Wall Sconce Features:Made of wrought ironDesigned to cast light in a downward directionBlack Cone ShadesDimensions:Height: 20"Width: 8"Extension: 40"Product Weight: 6 lbsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: Incandescent, Compact FluorescentNumber of Bulbs: 2 (Not Included)Watts Per Bulb: 60Total Wattage: 120Voltage: 120v French Black