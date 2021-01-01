Innovations Lighting 517-1CH Small Canton Small Canton Single Light 6" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Antique Brass / Matte White Cased Indoor

Innovations Lighting 517-1CH Small Canton Small Canton Single Light 6" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesSimply use water and a cheesecloth towel to maintain the finishIncludes 2mm heavy cast canopySteel constructionIncludes a Small Canton shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/2"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 2.05 lbsShade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 5-1/4"Shade Depth: 5-1/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Antique Brass / Matte White Cased