Innovations Lighting 516 Large Twisted Swirl Large Twisted Swirl 10" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Antique Copper / Clear Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Innovations Lighting 516 Large Twisted Swirl Large Twisted Swirl 10" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (1) 100 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsVintage Edison bulb recommendedMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsDimensions:Height: 15"Width: 10"Product Weight: 2.7lbsShade Height: 9"Shade Width: 10"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST18Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Antique Copper / Clear