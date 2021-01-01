Innovations Lighting 516 Deco Swirl Deco Swirl 8" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Polished Nickel / Clear Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Innovations Lighting 516 Deco Swirl Deco Swirl 8" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (1) 100 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsVintage Edison bulb recommendedMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsDimensions:Height: 13"Width: 8"Product Weight: 2.7lbsShade Height: 7"Shade Width: 8"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: ST18Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Polished Nickel / Clear