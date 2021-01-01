Innovations Lighting 516-4I Fenton Fenton 4 Light 48" Wide Linear Chandelier Oiled Rubbed Bronze / Clear Fluted Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Innovations Lighting 516-4I Fenton Fenton 4 Light 48" Wide Linear Chandelier Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatibleDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (2) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsVintage Edison bulbs recommendedMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime fixture manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 10"Minimum Height: 41-7/8"Maximum Height: 17-7/8"Width: 48"Depth: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 12.75lbsCord Length: 41-7/8"Wire Length: 41-7/8"Shade Height: 4-1/2"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 6"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19, ST18Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Oiled Rubbed Bronze / Clear Fluted