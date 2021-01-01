Innovations Lighting 516-4I Bleecker Bleecker 4 Light 48" Wide Linear Chandelier Polished Chrome / Metal Shade Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Innovations Lighting 516-4I Bleecker Bleecker 4 Light 48" Wide Linear Chandelier Features90° adjustable swivel mountingComes with choice of brushed satin nickel, oiled rubbed bronze or polished chrome metal shadesRequires (4) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Edison style bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Maximum Height: 42"Width: 48"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome / Metal Shade