Innovations Lighting 516-1S Farmhouse Rope Farmhouse Rope 8" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Satin Nickel / Clear Glass with Brown Rope Indoor Lighting

Innovations Lighting 516-1S Farmhouse Rope Farmhouse Rope 8" Wide Mini Pendant Features:In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelConstructed from steel and cast brassIncludes a glass shade with rope wrappingSloped ceiling compatibleDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrodsVintage Edison bulb recommendedMade in ChinaUL, cUL, and ETL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and limited lifetime fixture manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 10"Minimum Height: 42-3/4"Maximum Height: 18-3/4"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 3.35lbsCord Length: 42-3/4"Wire Length: 42-3/4"Shade Height: 7"Shade Width: 8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19, ST18Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Brushed Satin Nickel / Clear Glass with Brown Rope