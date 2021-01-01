Innovations Lighting 516-1C Large Cobbleskill Large Cobbleskill Single Light 9" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White

Innovations Lighting 516-1C Large Cobbleskill Large Cobbleskill Single Light 9" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesSimply use water and a cheesecloth towel to maintain the finishIncludes 2mm heavy cast canopySteel constructionIncludes a Large Cobbleskill shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 9"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsShade Height: 12"Shade Width: 9"Shade Depth: 9"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Brushed Satin Nickel / Matte White