Globe Electric 51544 Tatum Single Light 9" Tall LED Wall Sconce Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Globe Electric 51544 Tatum Single Light 9" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesThe Tatum is a stunning wall sconce that matches any décor settingConnect your light by plugging it in for an easily moveable item or hardwire it in place for a long-lasting designA traditional jointed arm merges style and functionality for the perfect task lighting solution for refined spaces plus you can swing the arm from side to side to adjust to all your lighting needsAdd the Globe Electric Smart bulb to create different lighting solutions with your phone - set it to come on at dusk or change the color for each season, - the options are endless!Constructed of metal(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 9-1/4"Width: 7-1/16"Extension: 15-13/16"Product Weight: 2.43 lbsBackplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 15/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: S60Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: No Dark Bronze