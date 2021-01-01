Generation Lighting 5140603 Labette 3 Light 10" Wide Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 5140603 Labette 3 Light 10" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 19-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 69-3/4"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 6.2 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Black