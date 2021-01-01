Alyce Paris - 6513 Two Piece Lace Evening Gown

Feel great for showing off your sassy figure in Alyce Paris 6513 evening gown. This unique laced two piece with a beaded edge will allow you to move comfortably throughout the night showing off your midsection in the most elegant way. This is a diva two piece gown has a cap sleeve top and fitted skirt - and sweep train. Detailed with lovely lace this Alyce Paris style is stylish to its core! Model is wearing Aqua and pink color. Style: alyceparis_6513 Details: Jewel neckline Sleeveless Lace bodice Back zip closure Lace fabric Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.