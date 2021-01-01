From x rocker
X Rocker, 5129201, PRO 2.1 Wireless Pedestal Video Gaming Chair, Blue/Charcoal
ALL PURPOSE GAMING CHAIR WITH SPEAKERS: Faux leather outer with stylish breathable fabric back and seat, high back tilt & swivel pedestal game chair can be used to play video games, watch movies, listen to music, read and relax IMMERSIVE WIRELESS MEDIA EXPERIENCE: Chair incorporates wireless audio transmission, 2 speakers near the headrest and a 4" subwoofer in outer part of the backrest, providing a low rumble intensifying your game, movie, or music. COMPLETE MEDIA EXPERIENCE: Chair incorporates 2 speakers, audio force modulation (AFM) technology, and a 4" ported power subwoofer for full immersion in your game, movie, or music. COMPATIBILITY: Gaming Systems, Smart Devices, TV, CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and MP3 players. Weight capacity: 275 lbs CONNECTS WITH MULTIPLE CHAIRS: Control panel includes separate volume and bass controls, and input and output jacks for connecting to your audio source so other X-Rocker chairs can join in multi-game mode.