Generation Lighting 5127803EN Morill 3 Light 12" Wide LED Pendant Midnight Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 5127803EN Morill 3 Light 12" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a seedy glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(3) 4 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included Includes 12" total downrod lengthCUL and ETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 17-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 61-3/4"Width: 12-1/4"Depth: 12-1/4"Product Weight: 9.3 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 15-7/8"Shade Depth: 12-1/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 10.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KBulbs Included: Yes Midnight Black