Generation Lighting 5121804 Rennie 13" Wide Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 5121804 Rennie 13" Wide Pendant Features:Constructed from steelSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (4) 60 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 18"Maximum Height: 63-5/8"Width: 13-3/8"Depth: 13-3/8"Product Weight: 13.6lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel