Livex Lighting 51160 Beckett 5" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Livex Lighting 51160 Beckett 5" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes clear glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", And (1) 18" downrodUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 23-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 53-1/2"Width: 5"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 5 lbsWire Length: 96"Shade Height: 7-3/4"Shade Width: 3-1/8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel