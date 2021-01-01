Livex Lighting 51138 Copenhagen 8 Light 40" Wide Linear Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Livex Lighting 51138 Copenhagen 8 Light 40" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesDurable steel construction(8) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredIncludes (2) 6", (2) 12", and (2) 18" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 17-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 42"Width: 40"Depth: 15"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 17-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Black