Livex Lighting 51053 Meridian 2 Light 13" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Livex Lighting 51053 Meridian 2 Light 13" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a hand crafted hardback fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatible(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-3/4"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 6 lbsShade Height: 4-3/8"Shade Width: 13"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel