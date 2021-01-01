Livex Lighting 51033 Carlisle 4 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Livex Lighting 51033 Carlisle 4 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaClear fabric round shaped shadeDimensions:Height: 23" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Maximum Height: 59" (including chain / down rods)Diameter: 18"Canopy Width: 4.75"Downrod(s) Included: YesDownrod Size(s): 6", 12", 18"Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4 (Not Included)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240Voltage: 120v Brushed Nickel