From new star foodservice
New Star Foodservice 51032 Restaurant-Grade Aluminum Pizza Pan, Baking Tray, Coupe Style, 14-Inch, Pack of 6
Advertisement
Serve any signature style pizza on this 14 Inch aluminum pizza tray with coupe style rim. This easy-to-carry pizza tray is ideal for pizza parlors, restaurants and buffets. Helps you display numerous signature pizza styles for all you can eat lunch buffets. Rolled edges also eliminates any hard-to-clean openings, cutting down your cleanup time and optimizing the overall sanitation of your kitchen's servingware. This coupe style pizza tray makes transporting, slicing, and serving your pizza care free. Sloped edge allows toppings to completely cover crust without spilling over. Restaurant grade Aluminum makes it easy to pile on large amounts of toppings without the fear of bending the pizza tray. Each pizza tray is made of one solid piece of aluminum, it is seamless and has a very smooth surface. This durable pizza pan will last you through numerous servings. Can easily be placed on top of restaurant table pizza stands for easy guest slicing. Coupe style rim holds the pizza in place, making it perfect for fast-paced dining environments. Hand wash to maintain its finish. May oxidize in the dishwasher. Each tray measures approximately 14" L x 14" W x 0.25" H, Weight: 1.67 Pounds, Manufacturer: New Star Foodservice