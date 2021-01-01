From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 51001 Serafina 1 Light Candle-Style Sconce Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Livex Lighting 51001 Serafina 1 Light Candle-Style Sconce Wall Sconce Features:Clear Crystals Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRequires (1) 60 watt candelabra (E12) base bulb (Not Included)Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:ADA: NoBackplate Diameter: 5"Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoExtension: 10" (measured from mounting surface to farthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 12" (height from center of outlet)Height: 15"Location Rating: Damp LocationNumber of Bulbs: 1Reversible Mounting: NoVoltage: 120vWattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 5" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture) Brushed Nickel