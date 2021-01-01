From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 51 in. D Boston Fern Artificial Plant in Black Planter with Stand
Turn your home into an indoor jungle with this Boston Fern Artificial Plant. Strands of long, green fronds arch downwards for a cascading display of green foliage. Native to the humid tropical regions, this popular houseplant requires much sunlight, but this realistic looking faux plant is maintenance free faux ever. Standing 51 in. from a black planter with stand, house this exotic plant in any compact area. Perfect for a lonely corner, apartment, office, bedroom or bathroom. Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your artificial plant will look beautiful for years to come, simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique and striking faux plants and floral on the market.