Tarik Ediz - 50922 Illusion Asymmetrical Embroidered Gown

Sparkle with sheer beauty in this tantalizing Tarik Ediz 50922 creation. Rendered with an illusion bateau neckline and an asymmetrical designed bodice this gown features embroidered and beaded details trailing down its length. Coupled with an illusion back the A-line skirt cascades into a stunning silhouette with a train. Captivate everyone with the stunning perfection of this Tarik Ediz masterpiece. Style: tediz_50922 Details: Tulle + Embroidery Embroidered Beaded Asymmetrical Inset Illusion Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Bateau/Asymmetrical Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. Tarik Ediz will not ship to Turkey Italy and Kuwait.