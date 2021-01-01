From craftmade
Craftmade 50920-LED Nico 10" Wide LED Pendant White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Craftmade 50920-LED Nico 10" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel and ceramicComes with a plastic shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated 29 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers 72" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for fixture, 3 year for LEDDimensionsFixture Height: 24"Maximum Hanging Height: 98"Width: 10-1/8"Depth: 10-1/8"Product Weight: 16.535 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 96"Canopy Height: 1-9/16"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 905.7Color Temperature: 3000KWattage: 29 watts White