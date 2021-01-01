Livex Lighting 50866 Meridian 4 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Livex Lighting 50866 Meridian 4 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features:Hand Crafted Off-White Fabric Hardback ShadeDesigned to cast light in a downward directionRequires (4) 40 watt medium (E26) base bulbs (Not Included)Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDiameter: 21.5"Height: 8" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Location Rating: Damp LocationNumber of Bulbs: 4Reversible Mounting: NoShade Material: FabricVoltage: 120vWattage: 160Watts Per Bulb: 40Width: 21.5" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture) Flush Mount Bronze