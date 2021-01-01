From tarik ediz
Tarik Ediz - 50826 Long Sleeves Sheath Cocktail Dress
Exude a charm that is meant to mesmerize the elite crowd in this gorgeously decadent Tarik Ediz 50826 cocktail dress. This striking piece showcases a sheath silhouette and glittering accents. The long sleeve bodice has a plunging V neckline and a natural waist complemented with a full back. This design by Tarik Ediz is all set to make that your evening extra special! Style: tediz_50826 Details: Glittery Jersey Long Sleeves Glitter Accents Fitted Full Back Length: Short Neckline: Plunging V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. Tarik Ediz will not ship to Turkey Italy and Kuwait.