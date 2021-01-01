Crystorama Lighting Group 5080-CL-SAQ Traditional Crystal 10 Light 22" Wide Chandelier with Clear Spectra Crystals Polished Brass Indoor Lighting

Crystorama Lighting Group 5080-CL-SAQ Traditional Crystal 10 Light 22" Wide Chandelier with Clear Spectra Crystals FeaturesCrafted from glassDecorated with clear Spectra crystalsChain hung fixtureRequires (10) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24"Maximum Height: 60"Width: 22"Product Weight: 18.0 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 72"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 10Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Brass