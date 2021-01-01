From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture 5070-90566A-GRY Rhapsody Grand King Size Solid Hardwood Framed Upholstered Tufted Bed Rustic Walnut Indoor Furniture Beds Sleigh
Hooker Furniture 5070-90566A-GRY Rhapsody Grand King Size Solid Hardwood Framed Upholstered Tufted Bed All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Grand scale and soft, sweeping lines infuse the statement Rhapsody King Tufted Bed with emotion. Upholstered in a beautifully woven multi-dimensional texture fabric in a dreamy deep fog color with repeated tufting for a plush appearance, the bed is easily mixed with any color scheme. Acanthus leaf carving detail around the base of the bed adds the final touch of classic appeal to this iconic bed. Includes headboard, footboard and rails. Features: Distressed with worm holes Constructed from fabric and hardwood for durability and style Adds a beautiful touch of traditional styling to your bedroom Will require simple assembly upon arrival Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Height: 72" Heirloom quality from Hooker Furniture - since 1925 About Hooker Furniture: Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina. The nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. Most of Hooker Furniture's pieces are manufactured right here in the United States. With Hooker Furniture's outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings, those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. Sleigh Rustic Walnut