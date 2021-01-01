From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture 5070-10464 Rhapsody 45" Wide Rustic Computer Credenza with Power Bar and USB Rustic Walnut Indoor Furniture Desks Executive
Advertisement
Hooker Furniture 5070-10464 Rhapsody 45" Wide Rustic Computer Credenza with Power Bar and USB All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Your work will be inspired in the grand, romantic setting provided by the opulent yet casual Rhapsody Computer Credenza. Crafted of hardwood solids, Pecan, Hickory, Ash, Black Walnut and Maple veneers, the walnut-colored finish is inspired by the natural yet rustic nature of reclaimed woods in beautiful patinas. Function matches fashion with this credenza, which features a FC620 power bar with 2 electrical outlets, phone jack, high speed data ports and USB upstream and downstream. Also offers one electrical outlet and matching data, phone and USB port on the bottom. The center drawer has a drop-front for keyboard use. Other drawers include 2 drawers with one removable writing insert and pencil tray for use in either drawer, and 3 slots with 2 removeable dividers in each drawer. One utility drawer with 2 removable dividers and one locking file drawer with Pendaflex letter/legal filing system. The door has one adjustable shelf and printer pullout tray behind. Features: Distressed with scraping lines, sloping lines, rasping, and worm holes Beautifully adds a traditional style to any room Constructed from hardwood, pecan, ash, maple and walnut for durability with great style Will need to be assembled upon arrival Designed with a power strip with two (2) electrical outlets, phone jack, high speed data ports and USB upstream and downstream Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Heirloom quality from Hooker Furniture - since 1925 Executive Rustic Walnut