Hooker Furniture 5070-10459 66 Inch Wide Hardwood Writing Desk from the Rhapsody Collection Rustic Walnut Indoor Furniture Desks Writing

Hooker Furniture 5070-10459 66 Inch Wide Hardwood Writing Desk from the Rhapsody Collection Features:Distressed with scraping lines, sloping lines, rasping, and worm holesBeautifully adds a traditional style to any roomConstructed from hardwood, pecan, ash, maple and walnut for durability with great styleWill need to be assembled upon arrivalEasily store your keyboard and other accessories in the drop-front keyboard drawerComes in Set: No Writing Rustic Walnut