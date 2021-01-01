From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 50693 Midtown 3 Light 1 Tier Mini Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Livex Lighting 50693 Midtown 3 Light 1 Tier Mini Chandelier Features:Hand Crafted Clear Fluted GlassDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwardsRequires (3) 60 watt candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included)Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Width: 5"Diameter: 14.75"Height: 20" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Location Rating: Damp LocationMaximum Height: 52" (including chain / down rods)Number of Bulbs: 3Reversible Mounting: YesShade Material: GlassVoltage: 120vWattage: 180Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 14.75" (measured from farthest point left to farthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 120" Chrome