From now designs
Now Designs 5066025aa Terrain Med Dusk Stoneware Canister, Medium
Advertisement
Stoneware Canister: These modern stoneware canisters feature a variegated speckle sandstone surface—the result of a reactive glaze technique. Bamboo lid with silicone seal. Dishwasher safe (Not lid) Durable: These lovely and unique storage containers are perfect for the kitchen counter, bathroom or craft room. Store snacks, dry goods, cotton pads or art supplies Perfect Size: Available in 3 sizes: Small measures 3 in. tall x 4.25 in. diameter (16 oz capacity). Medium measures 4.75 in. tall x 4.25 in. diameter (24 oz capacity). Large measures 6 in. tall x 4.25 in. diameter (34 oz capacity). Sold separately Airtight Sealed Lid: Lid features integrated handle and silicone seal to preserve freshness. Made in China Stylish Kitchen: For over 50 years, Now Designs kitchen textiles and accessories have been consistently recognized for their superior colors, trends, designs and unsurpassed quality and workmanship, Weight: 1.4 Pounds, Manufacturer: Now Designs