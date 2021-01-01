From little giant
Little Giant 506600 50 GPM Automatic Submersible High Temperature Effluent Pump Steel Pumps Effluent Pumps Effluent Pumps
Advertisement
Little Giant 506600 50 GPM Automatic Submersible High Temperature Effluent Pump 50 GPM Automatic Submersible High Temperature Effluent Pump This high temperature version of the 6E Sump/Effluent Pump is capable of pumping heated liquid up to 200°F liquid. Uses include boiler blow-down sump pits, rendering plant wash-down sump pits, public utility underground transformer vaults, industrial steam cleaning sump pits, etc. These pumps handle liquids and solid waste materials up to 1/2" in diameter. Pumps feature a 1-1/2" discharge, with a lift of 20'. Cast iron housing and volute with protective epoxy coating, high-temperature thermoplastic base and vortex nylon impeller. Handles liquids up to 200° F 1/2" solids handling capability Cast iron pump housing with protective epoxy coating for corrosion resistance Oil-filled motor housing for lifetime lubrication and rapid heat dissipation Integral mechanical float switch Stainless steel screws, bolts and lifting ring to protect against corrosion Mechanical seals (stainless steel spring, Carbon and Ni-Resist faces) to assure maximum protection against pump failure Bearings: Upper and lower sintered sleeve bearings for extended motor life Thermal overload protection Automatic operation has 10" to 12" "On" level range Effluent Pumps Steel