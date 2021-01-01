Craftmade 50552-WG Bolden 2 Light 13" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture / Pendant Brushed Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

Craftmade 50552-WG Bolden 2 Light 13" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture / Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a frosted glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsCan also be mounted as a pendantRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Chain Length: 6"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Brushed Polished Nickel