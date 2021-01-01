Craftmade 50524 Bolden 4 Light 23" Wide Chandelier with Seedy Glass Shades Flat Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Craftmade 50524 Bolden 4 Light 23" Wide Chandelier with Seedy Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with seedy glass shades(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs6" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 22"Width: 23"Depth: 23"Chain Length: 6"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Flat Black