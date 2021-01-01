From tarik ediz
Tarik Ediz - 50414 Sheer Long Sleeve Floral Lace A-line Dress
Enter the party and do that walk of a regal beauty in Tarik Ediz 50414. Charms in an illusion jewel neckline with sheer long sleeves. The bodice and sleeves are decorated with floral lace appliques. From the waist begins a mid-thigh A-line skirt with a horsehair hemline. You are a breath of fresh air in this dreamy Tarik Ediz dress. Model is wearing Black color. Find more sweet 16 dresses ! Style: tediz_50414 Details: Sheer long sleeves Sweetheart lining Fitted bodice Floral lace A-line skirt Horsehair hemline Covered buttons Length: Short Neckline: Illusion Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.. Tarik Ediz will not ship to Turkey Italy and Kuwait.