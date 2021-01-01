From tarik ediz
Tarik Ediz - 50406 Floral Lace Mermaid Dress With Train
Enhance your visual appeal in this luxurious dress from Tarik Ediz 50406. Shows off in an illusion neckline with cap sleeves. Designed with elegant floral lace appliques the bodice has a fitted silhouette and vaunts an open back. The skirt has a mermaid silhouette and finishes in a sweep train. You're statuesque in a posed gown from Tarik Ediz. Model is wearing Ivory color. Style: tediz_50406 Details: Cap sleeves Sheer fabric Floral lace Fitted bodice Mermaid skirt Open back Sweep train Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.. Tarik Ediz will not ship to Turkey Italy and Kuwait.