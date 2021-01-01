Craftmade 50336 Randolph 6 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Flat Black / Brushed Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Craftmade 50336 Randolph 6 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel(6) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (4) 12" and (1) 6" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24-3/4"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Wire Length: 63-5/8"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Flat Black / Brushed Polished Nickel